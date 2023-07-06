Waterlogging dilutes productivity for Gurugram by 93 pc, Delhi by 71 pc, Noida by 49 pc: Survey

Up to 93 per cent commuters in Gurugram, 71 per cent in Delhi and 49 per cent in Noida feel they "end up losing working hours or productivity" due to waterlogging and traffic woes during the monsoon season, a new survey has found.

Additionally, 96 per cent commuters in Gurugram, 88 per cent in Delhi and 66 per cent in Noida say they "end up spending much more time in traffic" due to waterlogging, according to the findings.

Coducted via the LocalCircles platform, the survey claims to have had 3,186 responses from Delhi, 2,965 from Gurugram and 2,839 from Noida. All the participants were validated citizens who had to be registered with LocalCircles to participate.

Residents of Gurugram experienced the worst waterlogging and related troubles when compared to their counterparts in Delhi and Noida, the survey findings suggest.