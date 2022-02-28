We can't abandon our own people: Rahul Gandhi on Indian students stranded in Ukraine

"The GOI must urgently share the detailed evacuation plan with those stranded as well as their families. We can't abandon our own people," Rahul Gandhi also said.



Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party have been criticising the government for not evacuating Indian students in time from Ukraine and have called for urgent steps to evacuate them, after Russia attacked Ukraine.



A number of Congress leaders have shared videos of Indian students in Ukraine highlighting their plight and making appeals to the Indian government to evacuate them soon.