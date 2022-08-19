Weapons dropping by Pak drones: NIA searches multiple locations in J-K

"The searches conducted today have led to recovery of various incriminating material, digital devices and documents," the NIA said.



The spokesperson said the TRF operatives were in constant touch with Pakistani handlers of LeT and were receiving weapon consignments and other terrorist hardware via drones in the Indian territory near the International Border in Samba.



"These weapon consignments were being further supplied to TRF terrorists in Kashmir for execution of terrorist attacks on minorities, migrants, and security forces," the official said.



The case was initially registered at Rajbagh Police Station in Kathua on May 29 and was re-registered by NIA on July 30.



Officials in Kathua said the NIA conducted raids on four houses in Marheen area.