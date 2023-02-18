Whether Adani issue will spark democratic revival in India depends on Oppn parties: Cong
The Congress on Friday said whether the Adani issue will spark a democratic revival in the country depends entirely on the grand old party and other opposition parties
The Congress on Friday said whether the Adani issue will spark a democratic revival in the country depends entirely on the grand old party and other opposition parties, and has nothing to do with billionaire investor George Soros.
The remarks came after Soros said the turmoil engulfing industrialist Gautam Adani's business empire may open the door to a democratic revival in India.
"Whether the 'PM-linked Adani scam' sparks a democratic revival in India depends entirely on the Congress, Opposition parties and our electoral process. It has nothing to do with George Soros," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote on Twitter.
"Our Nehruvian legacy ensures people like Soros cannot determine our electoral outcomes," he added.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has, however, hit out at Soros, saying the investor has attacked not only Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but also India.
Union minister Smriti Irani accused Soros of not only targeting Modi, but also the Indian democratic system so that people "hand-picked" by the billionaire investor get to run the government here.
Soros, who has been associated with various causes, has said the turmoil engulfing Adani's business empire, which has "shaken" the faith in India as an investment destination, may open the door to a "democratic revival" in the country.
Irani said a war is being mounted against India and the only person who stands between the war and the country's interests is Modi.
While the minister made no direct reference to the Congress, BJP spokespersons Shehzad Poonawalla, Sambit Patra and RP Singh raised questions over the opposition party's links with Soros.
Singh asked whether Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has ever met Soros.
Patra posted an image on Twitter, insinuating that Gandhi is being controlled through strings held by Soros, and alleged that the aim of both of them is the same -- "To defame India, India's democratic system and Prime Minister Modi by conspiring against them." "But no matter how many conspiracies, the truth always comes out shining like a million suns," he said.
Some BJP leaders flagged old tweets of Congress members, including Shashi Tharoor, praising Soros as an "old friend" and a "concerned world citizen".
Poonawalla alleged that the "Congress-Soros link" is out, noting that Salil Shetty, the vice-president of an NGO that is funded by the billionaire, was seen with Gandhi during the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" taken out by the opposition party.
"Congress ka hath, George Soros ke propaganda ke sath," he alleged.
Sharing screenshots of tweets of Congress leader Praveen Chakravarty and Shetty, Poonawalla said, "Jairam Ramesh ji - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? First Praveen now Salil Shetty! Ham Saath Saath Hai? Congress and Soros." In another tweet, he said, "Jairam Ji, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai? After Praveen and Salil now some proof about your own MP Shashi Tharoor."
Tharoor had tweeted: "Met old friend George Soros, upbeat about India and curious to know about our neighbourhood. He's far more than an investor: a concerned world citizen." In another tweet, Poonawalla said, "Jairam, since you love movie titles -- how is this one? 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' or 'Ham Saath Saath Hai'. Suits you well on this closet relation between Congress and Soros -- for ref see Praveen Chakravarty tweet." "Congress ka haath hamesha desh virodhiyon ke saath kyun (why does the Congress always stand with those opposed to India)?" he asked.
Chakravarty, the chairman of the Congress's data analytics department, tweeted: "Modi may dodge answering questions about Adani in Parliament and in India but he cannot escape from foreign investors." The Congress has been demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the allegations levelled against the Adani Group by US-based short-selling firm Hindenburg Research.
The Adani Group has dismissed the allegations as baseless.
Incidentally, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar had recently said, "India is on the rise. Sinister designs are there to set afloat a narrative by free-fall of information. We have to be alert. This is another way of invasion. We have to boldly neutralise it."