Whether Adani issue will spark democratic revival in India depends on Oppn parties: Cong

The Congress on Friday said whether the Adani issue will spark a democratic revival in the country depends entirely on the grand old party and other opposition parties, and has nothing to do with billionaire investor George Soros.

The remarks came after Soros said the turmoil engulfing industrialist Gautam Adani's business empire may open the door to a democratic revival in India.

"Whether the 'PM-linked Adani scam' sparks a democratic revival in India depends entirely on the Congress, Opposition parties and our electoral process. It has nothing to do with George Soros," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote on Twitter.