Whose Rs 20,000 cr is in Adani shell companies: Rahul

A day after his bail was extended by a sessions court in Surat, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday questioned the money trail in Adani companies.



Gandhi arrived at the Congress office for the central election committee (CEC) meeting, which will finalise the remaining 100 candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections.



When asked about the BJP's allegation of pressuring the judiciary, he responded, "why do you ask what BJP says... the only question is whose Rs 20,000 crore money is in Adani shell companies."