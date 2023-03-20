Will extend all help to Punjab Police in Amritpal Singh case: J-K DGP Dilbag Singh

Pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh's 'Waris Punjab De' outfit procured some weapons from Jammu and Kashmir, and all help will be extended to the Punjab Police in the case, the Union territory's police chief Dilbag Singh said on Monday.



The Jammu and Kashmir director general of police was speaking to reporters after the closing ceremony of the 71st B N Mullik Memorial All India Police Football Championship at the Bakshi stadium here.



"Wherever Punjab Police needs us, the Jammu and Kashmir Police will extend all help to them. Some cases have come to the fore where some weapons were issued from here to the people there. We have taken cognisance of such cases. A couple of cases have been registered and we will help the Punjab Police wherever they need," Singh said.