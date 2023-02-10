Will keep raising Adani issue inside and outside Parliament, it's a 'big scam': Congress chief Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said the party will keep raising the Adani issue both inside and outside Parliament and added if the government is not ready to work democratically, "people will get rid of it".

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, he posed a set of 10 questions to the government on various issues, including the Adani controversy and expunging of some remarks of him and Rahul Gandhi in Parliament.

Alleging that the Adani issue was a "big scam" that involved public money and needed to be investigated properly, he asked why the government was reluctant to order a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into it.