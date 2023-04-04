With MCD panel still not elected, services of three 'third parties' discontinued: Sources

It also claimed that services of DBC (dengue breeding checking) workers have also been discontinued.

A senior official, however, when asked abut the claim, said, "As far as I know, only data entry operators and some 'maalis' will get impacted." "The standing committee is authorised to extend the contract of services of third parties engaged with the MCD. As the standing committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is yet to be elected, services of three third parties have been discontinued by the civic authorities, with effect from April 1," said an official source.

Authorities have also issued orders to that effect on March 31, he said. One of the orders issued regarding a third party firm reads, "In continuation of this department's work order No. AO/SO-IV/CED/2023/4098 dated 10.01.2023 vide which your service was extended till 31.03.2023. The Competent Authority vide its approval dated 29.03.2023 has discontinued its services from the MCD beyond March 31 to provide data entry operators (DEOs)." The order also directed the firm to "withdraw data entry operators (DEOs)" engaged through it from the work of MCD beyond March 31 and do not deploy these DEOs for the work of MCD, with effect from April 1.