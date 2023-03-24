Worst message from parliamentary democracy is approval to budget without discussion: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram Friday said the "worst message" from a parliamentary democracy is approval to a budget without discussion.

His remarks came a day after the Lok Sabha approved the Union Budget envisaging an expenditure of around Rs 45 lakh crore for the fiscal year starting April 1 without any discussion.

"The worst message from a parliamentary democracy is to approve a Budget without discussion," Chidambaram said in a tweet.