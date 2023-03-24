Youth Cong protests in Delhi against Rahul's disqualification as MP

The Indian Youth Congress of Delhi on Friday held a protest at its office against the disqualification of party leader Rahul Gandhi from Parliament after he was convicted by a Surat court in a defamation case.



The protest started around 6 pm where several workers of the IYC carrying placards raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They also burnt an effigy of the PM which was doused and removed by the police force.

Calling it is a 'Black Day for Indian Democracy', the IYC asserted that "their struggle will continue no matter how hard the Modi government tries to mute the voice of democracy."