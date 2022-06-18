Youth Congress march turns violent in Kerala, several injured

Former MLA and Youth Congress state Vice President, K.S. Sabarinathan while speaking to media persons said that the Youth Congress workers were conducting a peaceful march, and Kerala police was taking action against the march in a violent manner. He said that Kerala Police was acting with a vengeance against them.



The Youth Congress alleged that several of their workers were injured and moved to Medical College hospital and other hospitals, adding that the Kerala police unleashed a reign of terror on them.