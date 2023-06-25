After 62 years, monsoon covers Delhi, and Mumbai together

The monsoon on Sunday covered both Delhi and Mumbai together for the first time since June 21, 1961, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

While it hit the national capital two days before schedule, its entry into the financial capital is two weeks late, the Met office said.

"It is the first time since June 21, 1961, that the monsoon arrived in Delhi and Mumbai at the same time," said DS Pai, a senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD).