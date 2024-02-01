Budget 2024: How exactly is the govt spending Rs 47.65 trillion of our money?

Interest payment liability has been budgeted at Rs 11.90 trillion, which is far in excess of the Rs 11.11 trillion budgeted as capital expenditure for infrastructure.

The Centre’s interest liability has increased by 10.18 percent from last year’s budgeted figure (Rs 10.80 trillion to 11.90 trillion). The situation is grim, because India’s outstanding internal and external budgeted debt has increased by Rs 15 trillion, and interest liability on debt has been increased to Rs 11.90 trillion. What does this mean? That we are gasping to repay our past debts and still going on borrowing.

Establishment expenditure of the Central government at Rs 7.68 trillion and pension at Rs 2.39 trillion are the highest ever in absolute terms. Should we not drastically trim down establishment expenditure of the government?

Total tax revenue, the net share of states, is estimated at only Rs 26.01 trillion. Non-tax revenue of Rs 3.01 trillion is far from adequate. There is enough scope to boost corporate tax from the budgeted figure of Rs 10.42 trillion.