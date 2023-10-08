Putting India before Indians, and Indians behind Bangladeshis

﻿The world’s largest economy is the United States, with a GDP of $26 trillion. Then come China with $19 trillion, Japan with $4.4 trillion, Germany with $4.3 trillion, and India with $3.7 trillion.

At last month’s Vibrant Gujarat summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s economy would be the third largest during his third term, meaning from 2024 to 2029. He gave a "Modi guarantee" that this would happen.

In May, the Hindu Businessline carried this headline: 'Per capita GDP for Bangladesh higher than India till 2022’. The report said Bangladesh had overtaken India in per person GDP in 2019.

Both of these things are true: India will likely become the world's third largest economy soon, and India has fallen behind Bangladesh in per person GDP. What is important depends on how one looks at it.

What does it mean if this target of 'world's third largest economy' is achieved? Germany’s population is 8 crore, ours is 140 crore. At the point when we become equal and overtake them, it will mean it takes 17 Indians to produce the same amount of GDP output as one German. The average Indian will still be poorer than the average Bangladeshi.