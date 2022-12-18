Herald View: Making Sense of Law Minister's Tirade against the SC Collegium

Ministers handling sensitive portfolios rarely speak out of turn and without taking into account the possible reaction, if not consequences. When, therefore, the Union law minister began in October this year a tirade against the collegium system of appointing judges to the higher judiciary, it was designed to provoke a public debate.

The design has become clearer over the last three months as the law minister Kiren Rijiju lost no opportunity of repeating his grievance at the Supreme Court collegium.

He had complained bitterly that the collegium was busy appointing judges when the court had so many pending cases. Speaking in Parliament this week, he blamed the Supreme Court for wasting its time hearing ‘bail cases’ and ‘frivolous‘ Public Interest Litigations. For good measure he asserted somewhat ingenuously in the Rajya Sabha that the government had a ‘very limited role’ to play in appointing judges.

The minister’s faux concern appear to be misplaced because studies have shown that over 80 per cent of the pending cases are in subordinate courts.

The pendency of cases in the Supreme Court last month was estimated to be around sixty thousand. Pendency of cases before the high courts in comparison ran into lakhs and in subordinate courts into crores. The appointment of judges to the high courts and the Supreme Court, therefore, have little to do with the mounting number of pending cases.

The minister’s concern is also misplaced because it was in November (Nov. 18), when Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud declared that each of the 13 benches of the Supreme Court would daily take up bail and transfer cases on a priority basis and clear all pending cases before the beginning of Christmas vacation.