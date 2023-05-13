Karnataka results will have bearing on 2024 Lok Sabha, say MVA leaders

The Congress party’s massive victory in Karnataka legislative assembly elections, whose results were declared on Saturday, is being celebrated by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners in Maharashtra. They are seeing the mighty BJP’s rout in its southern bastion as a significant development that will certainly have bearing on the next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, “Karnataka assembly election results are an indication of the scenario after Lok Sabha polls next year. The trend in the Karnataka election results will continue in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections too.”

“I congratulate the people of Karnataka and the Congress. They have taught BJP a lesson. Now this process will be done across the country," Pawar said at a press conference in Mumbai.

Yashomati Thakur former Women and Child Minister said, “Last time the Congress and Janata Dal Secular had formed the government in Karnataka but the BJP bought over the MLAs and the government fell. Even in Maharashtra, the BJP did the same. But I am glad that this time the people of Karnataka have given such a huge mandate to the Congress that there is no scope of horse trading there.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that Bajrang Bali’s gada (mace) had fallen over the BJP’s head as it tried to misuse the monkey god’s name. He also saw it as Prime Minister Modi’s defeat.

“If Congress is winning in Karnataka, then it is the defeat of PM Modi and Amit Shah. Seeing their defeat, they fielded Bajrang Bali but his mace fell on the BJP itself. What is happening in Karnataka is what will happen in 2024,” Raut said.

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister of Maharashtra Prithviraj Chavan said that people have rejected the BJP’s politics and its ways of usurping governments in various states.