Modi government’s demonetisation move six years ago was a total failure

It is six years since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation on the fateful night of 8 November, 2016, putting the nation to untold miseries and breaking the backbone of the country’s economy, but people are still groping in the dark as to why the draconian decision was taken and whether it achieved any of the objectives Modi said he was setting out to achieve.

The PM has himself not uttered a word on it after his self-proclaimed deadline of 50 days passed off quite uneventfully.

In balance, the hold of black money has increased rather than decrease, currency in circulation has gone up by over 70 per cent compared to pre-demonetisation levels while counterfeiting of notes has shown no let-up despite fancy claims about features in the new notes that made faking more difficult.