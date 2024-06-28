NEET crisis: Just the tip of the iceberg

The NEET scam is not just about leaked question papers, touts and postponement or cancellation of entrance examinations.

Neither is this the first time the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been entrusted with the task of investigating medical admission rackets.

Attempts are being made to deflect attention to the touts in Bihar, Jharkhand, Haryana and elsewhere for ‘selling’ the papers. But at the heart of the current scam is the National Testing Agency (NTA), an NGO registered under the Societies’ Registration Act — much like the PM CARES Fund.

Both have been permitted to use the national emblem, making it appear as if they are ‘government bodies’, but they are neither audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) nor are they accountable to Parliament.

The NTA is not even a statutory body, although the ministry of education controls it, decides on its policies and personnel, posts its bureaucrats and funds it with taxpayers’ money to conduct yet more examinations.

The society’s audited accounts are not in the public domain. The Jaipur edition of Dainik Bhaskar reported that the NTA collected Rs 565 crore from examinees in application fees alone between 2019 and 2021; and also, another Rs 200 crore or so from examinees challenging their marks on the basis of OMR (optical mark recognition) sheets.

With the number of examinees having almost doubled since, collections in 2024 would have been a good bit higher. What a lucrative business model for an organisation with no prior experience of conducting examinations on any scale!