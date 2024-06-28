NEET crisis: Just the tip of the iceberg
The ‘paper leak’ crisis has strengthened the case against the centralised examination, with states demanding that NEET be scrapped
The NEET scam is not just about leaked question papers, touts and postponement or cancellation of entrance examinations.
Neither is this the first time the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been entrusted with the task of investigating medical admission rackets.
Attempts are being made to deflect attention to the touts in Bihar, Jharkhand, Haryana and elsewhere for ‘selling’ the papers. But at the heart of the current scam is the National Testing Agency (NTA), an NGO registered under the Societies’ Registration Act — much like the PM CARES Fund.
Both have been permitted to use the national emblem, making it appear as if they are ‘government bodies’, but they are neither audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) nor are they accountable to Parliament.
The NTA is not even a statutory body, although the ministry of education controls it, decides on its policies and personnel, posts its bureaucrats and funds it with taxpayers’ money to conduct yet more examinations.
The society’s audited accounts are not in the public domain. The Jaipur edition of Dainik Bhaskar reported that the NTA collected Rs 565 crore from examinees in application fees alone between 2019 and 2021; and also, another Rs 200 crore or so from examinees challenging their marks on the basis of OMR (optical mark recognition) sheets.
With the number of examinees having almost doubled since, collections in 2024 would have been a good bit higher. What a lucrative business model for an organisation with no prior experience of conducting examinations on any scale!
The NTA chairman is an old RSS poster boy, P.K. Joshi, who headed its students’ body, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. In his enviable career, he has been the chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).
Set up in 2018, the NTA has been conducting the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) for undergraduate medical courses in the country since 2020, admission tests to all central universities, the University Grants Commission’s NET (National Eligibility Test), PhD admissions for universities and even eligibility tests for CSIR (Council of Scientific & Industrial Research) scholarships.
Until 2018, these were conducted by the CBSE, a national board of education for public and private schools, controlled and managed by the union government. Set up in 1929–30, the CBSE has proven experience in conducting examinations, evaluating them and managing confidentiality across the country.
Who authorised an NGO instead to carry out the tasks that were creditably conducted thus far by existing organisations, and why? The inquiry should, therefore, begin with the education ministry and the UGC.
The NTA’s incompetence and complicity in corruption also needs to be examined.
This year, the NEET-UG was notified on 9 February and examinees were required to register by 9 March. By the end of March, a week’s extension had been declared — nobody knows why.
On 9 April, another window was opened up, just for a day, ostensibly at the request of stakeholders. Who were these stakeholders?
Yet another ‘correction window’ for registrations was opened between 11 and 15 April.
As if such extensions were not obscure enough, the NTA held the test on 5 May and announced that results would be declared on 14 June. Instead, the results were announced on 4 June — while votes cast in the general election were being counted. Another mysterious decision that begs an explanation.
When the murmurs about irregularities first gathered into a shout loud enough to be heard, the NTA wriggled out of the corner it found itself in for a bit — by arbitrarily awarding grace marks to 1,563 of the 24 lakh examinees.
When challenged in the Supreme Court, it immediately withdrew the grace marks. What was going on? Why were six students in Jhajjar, Haryana granted grace marks? If 'time loss' was indeed the reason, why were other examinees at the same centre ignored? Time loss is a regular complaint, after all, and usually compensated by allowing more time, not more marks — that, too, selectively allotted.
The NTA is actually guilty of a deeper scam.
Year after year, its absurdly low cut-off marks (20 per cent or so) out of the highest possible score of 720, have allowed a large number of examinees to qualify.
This year, 2.4 million examinees—57 per cent of them girls—took the exam for 1.09 lakh undergraduate seats in government medical colleges. As many as 1.3 million candidates actually qualified, having secured more than the cut-off marks (which ranged from 16.36 per cent in 2022 to 22.78 per cent in 2024).
In other words, examinees securing a minimum of 117 marks in 2022 and 164 marks in 2024 were eligible for admission in one of the 704 medical colleges in the country.
A centralised nationwide examination, NEET was expected to ensure fair, merit-based admission, eliminating touts and capitation fees. Eight years after the ‘one-country-one-examination’ was launched and hailed as a great reform, it has failed to deliver on any of these goals.
Instead, it has facilitated the admission of less meritorious students from affluent or NRI families, while pushing out the more deserving students from less well-off families, as Maheshwar Peri, publisher and educationist, points out. Peri has been tracking the NEET story for the past several years.
Even as the number of undergraduate medical seats in the country has grown from 83,000 in 2021 to 1.09 lakh in 2024—thanks to the steady increase of private medical colleges—the number of successful examinees who cleared NEET has also grown from 8.70 lakh in 2021 to 13.16 lakh in 2024. While many of the examinees who secured cut-off marks will get admission in private medical colleges on payment of higher fees, a large number of the examinees with much higher marks (450+) will not get admission because they cannot afford the prohibitive fees charged by private medical colleges in India.
Explaining the system that actually ensures reservation of medical seats for the rich, Peri calls India a ‘2 per cent country’. “Only if you are among the top 2 per cent in merit or among the top 2 per cent in terms of wealth can you aspire to a medical seat,” he says.
There are only seven central medical colleges and 382 government medical colleges in different states. Together they offer 56,405 undergraduate seats, while the 264 private medical colleges and 51 private deemed universities together offer 52,765 undergraduate seats.
In central medical colleges like AIIMS, the five-year MBBS course costs approximately Rs 3–4 lakh. In public medical colleges set up by trusts, municipalities and state governments, the five-year course normally costs between Rs 6–7 lakh. In private medical colleges in India, however, the MBBS costs over Rs 1 crore.
Those who cannot afford private medical colleges opt to study abroad in countries like Georgia, Ukraine, Russia and China, or—and this is heartbreaking, in a country with such sorely inadequate healthcare as well as painfully high unemployment—they give up on medical education altogether.
Clearly, the NEET has not succeeded in ensuring merit-based admission or uniform quality and fee structure.
Nor has it eliminated corruption. Peri claims at least 200 examinees have secured admission in private medical colleges under the EWS (economically weaker sections) quota. The maximum annual income prescribed for the EWS being Rs 8 lakh or less, he wonders how these students were managing to pay upwards of Rs 1 crore for their medical education.
The ‘paper leak’ crisis has strengthened the case against the centralised examination, with states demanding that NEET be scrapped and the power to conduct their own entrance exams be restored.
As for the NTA, it already had a deeper malaise of its own making.
