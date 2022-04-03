No traction for issues of public interest: Opposition’s failure or BJP’s craft?

On Saturday the prices of fuel were raised again, the tenth time in the last 12 days. But this is not especially the subject of much debate in the media. The Opposition has tried to raise the issue of inflation, which several surveys have claimed is the single most important issue for Indians, along with unemployment.

For some reason there is no traction on this at the moment. The Congress in Karnataka said last week that “it is a cause of concern that people-related issues are being ignored in the frenzy stoked by communal elements” and that “we can only raise pertinent issues. However, we can move forward only with public support”. Meaning that little or no enthusiasm for opposing the price rise was forthcoming from the public.

The state’s former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy of Janata Dal-Secular said of this phenomenon that “people are prosperous under Modi’s rule and that is probably why they are not protesting against price rise”.

The case is similar with unemployment. A Union government survey from just before the 2019 election showed that joblessness in 2018 was at a 50 year high of 6%. It has remained above that since then for four years but like with fuel and LPG prices, there appears to be no way for it to become a subject of politics.

It would be interesting to examine why it is that the Opposition cannot mobilise public support on something that is clearly in the public’s interest.

The first of their hurdles is the issue with the media. The structure of Indian media is that it is heavily dependent on the government, for licenses, for advertising and for other favours. Mass media in India is owned by corporates which have many other companies and treat their media outlets as an extension of their larger business interests. This is why most of them sound like government mouthpieces. This could be one reason why the ruling party feels no pressure, but it is not the only one.

Another could be that the Opposition leaders are not competent at mobilising against the ruling party. Perhaps this is true but it cannot be entirely true. The BJP has not won all states and it is not possible to claim that it has total dominance over the polity. Some space for Opposition exists, but on this issue it does not appear to be gaining mass support.

In Pakistan, Imran Khan’s government has become unpopular and about to fall because of inflation. In India, with fuel prices soaring, the government continues to remain popular.

What other reasons can we ascribe to this unusual phenomenon? Let us hear again from the Opposition what they say. In Karnataka, the focus has been on introducing the Bhagavad Gita in school, banning the hijab and keeping Muslim girls out of school, on the controversy over a movie on Kashmir, on banning halal meat, and banning non-Hindus from trading at temple festivals.

There is no doubt that these are popular issues, meaning that the public is interested in reading and watching news about them. They are certainly the dominant issues if we examine how much time the media spends on them.

What India’s political parties are saying is that these issues are more important to many and perhaps most Indians than petrol/diesel prices and LPG prices and unemployment. The ruling party is saying this by pushing for communal issues constantly and the Opposition is saying it by admitting that non communal issues have no traction.

How long does such a state continue and what does this mean for our future? A couple of years ago, I wrote a book whose thesis was that Hindutva has no end state. Meaning that there is no particular goal that it wants to achieve.

It does not seek, for instance, to drastically change or scrap the Constitution, because current law gives it enough space to be able to do what it wants. Its only aim is a constant stirring of the communal pot. And there is always something to be used here. Today beef, tomorrow namaz, the third day Sunday mass (which has also been attacked by Hindu organisations in Karnataka) the fourth day hijab, the fifth day halal, the sixth day love jihad.

On April 2, Uttar Pradesh announced that all meat shops would be shut for the entire duration of Navratri till April 10. Why? Because other people buying and eating meat offends some Hindus.

There will be no shortage of things if we have to torture our minorities, and for this reason it will continue like this. Since India is a democratic nation, our discourse is disproportionately focussed on political victory and defeat. Very little thought is given to what happens after elections and between elections. For a writer, India in the current times provides rich and fascinating material but as a citizen it is disheartening to see where we have arrived.

(The author is Chair, Amnesty International India. Views are personal)

