‘Silence becomes a crime’: Feroze Gandhi’s warning on LIC-Mundhra scam indicts Modi govt over Adani issue

We must look back and draw parallels between the Mundhra scam and what is happening now. It is important that the people of the country recall the lessons learnt back then.

Investigative journalist and able parliamentarian Feroze Gandhi brought to the fore the irregularities and corruption in the private insurance sector through his maiden speech in the Lok Sabha in 1955. The charges he leveled against Ramkrishna Dalmia of the Dalmia Jain Group were proven and led to a two-year jail term for him.

The extent of corruption in the private insurance sector was such that the Nehru government had to nationalise over 250 private insurance companies and thus formed the Life Insurance Corporation of India through an Act of Parliament. Due to this, Feroze Gandhi called LIC “a child of the Parliament”.

It’s saddening that it is being made to be the instrument of cronyism again, forgetting the Mundhra scam.

In June 1957, the LIC invested over Rs 1 crore in six companies owned by Haridas Mundhra. The invested amount looks small now, but at that time it was the largest investment that the newly formed LIC had made. However, the investment committee of the LIC had not been consulted before taking the decision.