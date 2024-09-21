The ugly face of Himachal

For the last two weeks now, the otherwise tranquil state of Himachal has been roiled in a vortex of Islamophobia, despicable politics, violence and opportunistic silence by those who should be speaking out. Right wing inspired crowds have been flooding the streets of Shimla, Mandi, Solan, Hamirpur and elsewhere, protesting against illegal mosques and "outsiders" (which is sanghi-speak for Muslims).

The state government, as usual, has been caught on the back foot and is scrambling to contain the trouble. Notwithstanding its ineptness, however, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has to be commended for taking an unequivocal stand against vigilante justice and mob violence, and for insisting that the issues shall be decided in the courts and not on the streets.

The sudden and simultaneous mushrooming of these protests at a dozen different places in the state is no coincidence or happenstance, it is part of the BJP's efforts to destabilise the Congress government. The BJP is not a party that espouses the Christian virtues of charity and it has neither forgotten nor forgiven the Congress for trouncing it in the 2022 elections.

Ever since, it has been fomenting trouble for the Sukhu government- inducing defections, encouraging factionalism within the Congress, denying the state its rightful revenues in order to weaken it financially; the masjid issue is part of this despicable continuum. It is trying to do an Uttarakhand in Himachal, shamelessly and without any concern for the strategic location of a state which borders both Kashmir and Tibet.

The two main demands — instant demolition of "illegal" mosques and verification of "outsiders" — are both contentious and open to question. First, the singling out of mosques alone is mischievous and gives the game away. According to the town and country planning department, there are more than 15,000 illegal/irregular buildings in Shimla alone.

Furthermore, in an article in the Tribune, the ex-deputy mayor of Shimla, Tikainder Singh Panwar, lists out four popular temples and one gurudwara in Shimla which too are illegal (there will be many more), but no one is making a song and dance about them. Quite clearly, then, what is under attack by these fundamentalists is not the building but the religion.