Budget 2024: The challenge of fiscal consolidation

The interim Union Budget 2024-25 was presented on Thursday against a backdrop of steady economic growth and moderation in inflation in the Indian economy, and complex geopolitical developments with global challenges of regional conflicts and war.

The budget speech mentioned inclusive development and growth, social justice, farmer welfare, and empowering the poor, youth and women, with an emphasis on governance, development and performance. In the areas of economic management, people-centric inclusive development and proactive inflation management are important policy priorities.

Recognising that infrastructure development is a key to economic growth, the government has focused on capital expenditure outlay, as this expenditure has massive multiplier impacts on economic growth and employment creation.

The fiscal strategy priorities for FY 2024-25 are:

a) Focus on a more inclusive, sustainable and more resilient domestic economy

b) Channelising and allocating resources towards capital spending

c) Strengthening fiscal federalism by enhancing public infrastructure

d) Ffocus on integrated and coordinated planning and implementation of infrastructure projects

However, with the fiscal policy priority and strategy seen in conjunction with fiscal consolidation efforts, one wonders whether issues relating to fiscal sustainability have been adequately addressed.