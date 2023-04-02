Wake up, the woke revolution is here!

I am a very confused man these days. My mental disarray stems from this new woke culture being thrust upon us by a society gone berserk. Its latest manifestation is a handbook of guidelines issued by Oxfam, stipulating for its employees a whole new terminology in order to respect social, racial and gender ‘sensitivities’.

Take just one example. For the last 72 years, I have held the belief that I was born as a male child (even though the good wife might have had a few doubts about that occasionally); the last time I looked, the evidence also pointed in that direction. But Oxfam has now put a huge question mark on that: it says that it would be more correct to say that I am AMAB (Assigned Male at Birth); my sister is AFAB (Assigned Female at Birth). The reason: no one should presume someone’s sex, for he/ she/ they may change their mind at any later stage, and prefer to be a transgender!

I wonder what my mom and dad would have thought of that. Actually, I’m also out of line in referring to them as mother and father—Oxfam says I should refer to them only as “parent/s” since we have no business assigning gender roles to anyone. The mother may decide to be the father and vice versa! Is it any wonder that kids go around these days with a vacant look on their faces?

My elder son is not getting married just yet because he is still trying to figure out which gender he belongs to, though he was AMAB.

I’m afraid the Book of Genesis may have to be rewritten very soon if this goes on much longer. In those non-woke days, God created just two sexes or genders—male and female—and asked them to go forth and multiply, which they have since done with remarkable success, considering that we are now topping five or six billion soulless souls. (There may be a slight reduction in the figures now that the BJP’s emphasis is more on divide than multiply).

But the good Lord himself had got it all wrong, we are now told, because there are 15 genders forms, not two. Other than the old fashioned male and female, the others include cisgender, transgender, calcigender, non-binary, etc. among others. It’s little wonder that my son can’t decide who to get married to. It’s a problem of plenty, if you ask me. In my time one married either a boy or a girl; now one needs AI or ChatGPT to figure it out.