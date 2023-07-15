12 pointers to West Bengal Panchayat poll: Cutting through the clutter
AITC with a vote share of 51 per cent, BJP with 22 per cent and the Left Front-INC-ISF alliance with 21 per cent have been claiming the honours in last week’s three-tier panchayat elections
All political groupings in West Bengal seem ‘elated’ at their performance in the recently concluded panchayat elections. While the results are still subject to an unpredictable Calcutta High Court direction expected next week, all the principal parties seem happy at their performance and appear hopeful of doing better in the Lok Sabha election in 2024. The catch is that not all of them can possibly be correct.
Widespread violence since 10 June, which took a toll of 45 lives and continued till the counting on 11 July and later, also makes it difficult for a correct assessment of the results. Several candidates appear to have won by small margins of four to 40 votes, not unusual in panchayat elections though. But with video evidence of violence being produced before the High Court and evidence of ballot papers outside the polling and counting booths have cast a cloud on the poll process and may influence the high court’s decision.
What is more, panchayat elections in 2018, when AITC ( All India Trinamool Congress) won 34 per cent of the seats unopposed and swept the election, had little bearing on the Lok Sabha election in the state in 2019. There is no reason to believe that this year’s panchayat poll can be used as a benchmark for next year’s Lok Sabha poll in the state.
To understand the results in the panchayat elections, the following indicators are important:
1. AITC has polled 51.14 per cent of the votes.
2. It has won 880 seats out of the 928 seats in Zila Parishads.
3. AITC has also won a majority in 313 of the 341 Panchayat Samitis
4. AITC has also won a majority in 2,641 of the 3,317 Gram panchayats.
5. BJP, which has come a distant second, has won 31 of the 928 seats in ZPs, won a majority in seven of the 341 Panchayat samitis and 230 of the 3,317 Gram Panchayats.
6. INC has won 13 seats in ZPs and has a majority in 11 Gram panchayats and no majority in any of the panchayat samitis.
7. The Left Front has won just two seats in ZPs, and has a majority in two Panchayat Samitis and 19 Gram Panchayats
8. BJP’s vote share has declined to 22.88 per cent since the 2021 assembly election.
9. The Left Front vote share in panchayat elections is 14 per cent and that of the INC 6.42 per cent. The combined votes polled by INC, Left Front and the ISF, which had a loose alliance, is 21 per cent, only marginally less than the BJP. The three political parties had separately polled just 10 per cent of the votes in the 2021 assembly election. But as a single party, BJP has emerged as the main contender to the AITC. BJP has also won many more seats in the three-tier panchayats than the Left-INC-ISF alliance.
10. BJP, which expected to do well in North Bengal, came in for a shock defeat in Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Coochbehar.
11. On Darjeeling hills, AITC supported Gorkha Democratic Front led by Anit Thapa won 349 of the 598 seats as opposed to the BJP’s alliance with GNLF.
12.BJP also suffered setbacks in Dooars from where Nishith Pramanik and John Barla, BJP MPs, are union ministers. This belt is a Rajbangshi stronghold and Rajbongshis have been demanding a separate state and a division of Bengal. While BJP has not officially or publicly supported the demand, it has fielded Rajbongshi leader Anant Maharaj for the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal. The controversial decision is likely to set the political narrative in the state in future.
