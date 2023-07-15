12 pointers to West Bengal Panchayat poll: Cutting through the clutter

All political groupings in West Bengal seem ‘elated’ at their performance in the recently concluded panchayat elections. While the results are still subject to an unpredictable Calcutta High Court direction expected next week, all the principal parties seem happy at their performance and appear hopeful of doing better in the Lok Sabha election in 2024. The catch is that not all of them can possibly be correct.

Widespread violence since 10 June, which took a toll of 45 lives and continued till the counting on 11 July and later, also makes it difficult for a correct assessment of the results. Several candidates appear to have won by small margins of four to 40 votes, not unusual in panchayat elections though. But with video evidence of violence being produced before the High Court and evidence of ballot papers outside the polling and counting booths have cast a cloud on the poll process and may influence the high court’s decision.

What is more, panchayat elections in 2018, when AITC ( All India Trinamool Congress) won 34 per cent of the seats unopposed and swept the election, had little bearing on the Lok Sabha election in the state in 2019. There is no reason to believe that this year’s panchayat poll can be used as a benchmark for next year’s Lok Sabha poll in the state.