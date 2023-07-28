20 MPs of I.N.D.I.A alliance to visit Manipur on July 29-30

Trinamool Congress' Dev said the opposition delegation wants to give the message that "we are with the people of Manipur".

"We are concerned, we want peace to return...the government has failed, so we want to go there and see what solution can be found," she said.

Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader NK Premchandran said the intent of the visit is to have a first-hand information about the happenings in the state. "The violence is still going on so we would like to have first-hand information and suggest some solutions and recommendations to the government and Parliament before the discussion comes there," he said.

The opposition bloc had been demanding that a delegation of their leaders be allowed to visit the state but till now they had been denied permission in view of the situation there.

The opposition has been demanding a statement from the prime minister in Parliament on the situation in ethnic strife-torn Manipur followed by a full-fledged discussion on it.

The northeastern state of Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence since May 3, in which more than 160 people have lost their lives.