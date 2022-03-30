Ahead of Gujarat polls, Congress makes appointment in Social Media, Data department

Ahead of crucial polls in Gujarat, the Congress on Wednesday made appointments in the Social Media and Data Analytics Departments, to strengthen the presence of the party in the social media sphere and for the digital membership drive.



In the social media department, Mayur Shekhar Jha, Poorva Sharma, Nitin Agarwal, Manoj Mehta, Pankaj Kharbanda and Abhas Bhatnagar have been appointed as national coordinators. Ravinder Das and Bhupinder Singh Mohasa have been appointed in the Data Analytics department.