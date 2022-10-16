AICC presidential poll: Rahul Gandhi to cast his vote in Karnataka

Rahul Gandhi, who is currently leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka, will cast his vote for the party's presidential election at the Yatra's campsite in Sanganakallu, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Sunday.

The voting will be done on Monday, October 17, and the result will be declared on October 19.

Party's interim president Sonia Gandhi will cast her vote at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.

"There've been queries on where @RahulGandhi will cast his vote tomorrow for Congress Presidential election. There should be no speculation. He will be voting at the #BharatJodoYatra campsite in Sanganakallu, Ballari along with around 40 other Bharat Yatris who are PCC delegates," Jairam Ramesh informed through a tweet.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor is pitted against veteran Congressman Mallikarjun Kharge for the post of AICC president.