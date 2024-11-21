BJP govt hatching ‘conspiracy’ against PDA community by outsourcing jobs: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday, 21 November, said providing jobs was not on the BJP government's agenda, and added that recruitment to government posts via outsourcing was an "economic conspiracy" against marginalised people.

Yadav shared on social media platform X a newspaper clipping and an advertisement that said the posts of Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar, Revenue Inspector and Lekhpal were being filled through outsourcing.

This was a move to snatch the constitutional right of job reservation, he said in a post on X.