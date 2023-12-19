Complete purge being executed so that draconian bills passed without meaningful debate: Cong

After 49 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended for the remainder of Winter Session, Congress hit back at government saying a complete purge is being executed so that draconian Bills are passed without any meaningful debate, and the new Parliament reflects “Namocracy in all its tyranny”.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Ramesh said, "Today at least 50 more INDIA MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha alone! A complete purge is being executed so that draconian Bills are passed without any meaningful debate, and so that the BJP MP who facilitated entry of the two intruders into the Lok Sabha on December 13th goes scot-free."

He said, "The new Parliament reflects Namocracy in all its tyranny."

Meanwhile, among the 49 MPs Shashi Tharoor who too was suspended said, "For the first time in my parliamentary career of nearly 15 years, I too entered the well of the House holding a placard calling for a discussion on the recent security breach."