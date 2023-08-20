Congress announces new CWC, many ‘prodigal sons’ feature in the list

The Congress on Sunday announced its new working committee with several unlikely names making it to the party’s top decision-making body.

The new Congress Working Committee (CWC) was announced by party president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi, and included names such as Sachin Pilot — who rebelled against the party’s government in Rajasthan and was later removed as the state's deputy chief minister — Shashi Tharoor, Anand Sharma, former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, and Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha MP Pratibha Singh.

The CWC has 39 general members, 32 permanent invitees, including some state in-charges, and 13 special invitees, including presidents of the Youth Congress, the National Students' Union of India, the Mahila Congress and the Seva Dal as ex-officio members.

Shashi Tharoor, Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari, Veerappa Moily and Mukul Wasnik, all of whom have made it to the CWC, are part of the so-called G-23 group which had raised questions about the party’s leadership following the 2019 Lok Sabha elections defeat.