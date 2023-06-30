Congress is working on 3 options to resolve the Gehlot-Pilot tussle

After making T.S. Singh Deo the Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister, the Congress high command is now deciding to resolve the ongoing Gehlot-Pilot tussle in view of forthcoming Assembly polls in Rajasthan.

Sources said that the party leaders are working on a three step formula.

Under the first formula, it is being discussed that Pilot be made party's national general secretary, and CWC member and also be given the charge of the Rajasthan Assembly poll campaign committee.

The second formula is to bring Pilot back as state party chief. In this case, the Gehlot camp will be upset as it wants the party Chief to be a person from their group.