Congress slams Centre after adjournment of RS

The Congress on Friday slammed the Central government following the adjournment of the Rajya Sabha after both the Treasury bench and the Opposition were adamant on discussing the atrocities on women in Rajasthan and Manipur.

The Rajya Sabha will now meet at 11 a.m. on August 7.

The adjournment of the Upper House came amid ruckus as the Treasury bench and the Opposition parties stood firm on their demands for the discussions.

Hitting out at the Centre, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said: "Yesterday (Thursday), INDIA parties offered a middle path solution to the Modi government to enable the smooth functioning of the Rajya Sabha. We said let us have a mutually negotiated motion on Manipur under Rule 167 and start a discussion on it.

"The Modi government appeared to agree but indicated that the earliest that the discussion could take place was only on August 11. This shows the government is not serious.