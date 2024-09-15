Delhi Congress chief terms Kejriwal’s decision to resign as 'political drama'

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Sunday said Arvind Kejriwal’s decision to resign as chief minister is a “political drama” as the Supreme Court has already imposed restrictions on him.

Yadav said that Kejriwal had lost his moral right to continue as CM as he was sent to jail on corruption charges and he should have tendered his resignation six months ago.

“This looks like a political drama as the Supreme Court has already imposed restrictions on him,” Yadav said and demanded that a new chief minister should be appointed as soon as possible.

Delhi's people are “aware" and they will "give an answer” to the Aam Aadmi Party’s misgovernance in the assembly elections, he said.