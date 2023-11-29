EC seeks report on BRS candidate's threat to die by suicide if not voted to power

The Election Commission has sought a report on the alleged threat by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate Kaushik Reddy to voters that if he was defeated, he along with his family members will die by suicide.

The Election Commission directed the returning officer of Huzurabad constituency in Karimnagar district to conduct an inquiry and submit the report.

Addressing an election rally on the last day of the campaign on Tuesday, BRS candidate P. Kaushik Reddy had said that if he wins, there will be a victory procession but if he loses, there will be a funeral procession on December 4.

Flanked by his wife and daughter by his side, Kaushik Reddy told the people that it was their wish if they wanted to see them taking their lives by hanging. "It's up to you what you want. If you don't vote for me, you will see our dead bodies," he said.

Kaushik Reddy, who is a member of Telangana Legislative Council, appealed to people to give him a chance by electing him to the Assembly in the November 30 election.

Kaushik Reddy is contesting against BJP's sitting MLA and former minister Eatala Rajender and Congress candidate Vodithala Pranav.