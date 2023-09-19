"People observed the transition of destiny of this country that is India (here)": Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

The leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday, 19 September, said that from the old parliament building, the nation has witnessed a journey from colonial past to Independent India, and people have observed the "transition of destiny of this country that is India".

Addressing a special function to commemorate the old parliament building, sitting on the dais in the Central Hall, Chowdhury said, "Having seized this opportunity, without any compunction and without mincing any words, I must state that I feel elevated and elated for having stood on this podium, which has witnessed a caravan of historical episodes and numerous momentous events in the midst of a galaxy of luminaries who had racked their brains and burned the midnight oil to frame the Constitution of India in this august House, which was called the Constituent Assembly."