Goa: BJP going all out to salvage what it can, contesting all seats and fielding 'strong' candidates
Resource-rich BJP has pulled out all the stops in Goa which goes to the poll on February 14. Notwithstanding rumblings, the party has opted to field tested candidates from political dynasties
For the first time since 1994 when late Manohar Parrikar became an MLA, BJP is contesting all the 40 assembly seats. For the first time it has fielded 12 Catholic Christian candidates, fielded two sitting MLAs and their spouses, denied ticket to a former chief minister and to the sons of Parrikar and Union Minister Shripad Naik, two of its tallest leaders in the state.
BJP, fighting an anti-incumbency wave, had acquired 15 Catholic MLAs in its previous term, following defections from the Congress. They include Glen Ticlo (Aldona), Joshua D’Souza (Mapusa) and Joseph Sequiera (Calangute), Atanasio Babush Monserrate (Panaji), Jeniffer Monserrate (Taleigao), Mauvin Godhinho (Dabolim) and Clafasio Dias (Cuncolim) among others.
Back in 1989, the party had fielded just 12 candidates in the house of 40, including Manohar Parrikar and Union MoS for tourism, Shripad Naik. Both were instrumental in building the party from scratch along with former CM Laxmikant Parsekar, present Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Arlekar and others.
In Panaji, Utpal Parrikar has rebelled, while Siddesh Shripad Naik protested publicly before taking up an organisational role as secretary in the party. An aspirant for the Cumbarjua seat, Siddesh will now handle affairs of the Vasco constituency. The Cumbarjua seat has gone to Janita Madkaikar, wife of the sitting MLA Pandurang Madkaikar.
In Panaji Utpal Parrikar, the elder son of Manohar Parrikar, said he expected support from one-time workers of his father from the BJP and points out that the BJP nominee Babush Monseratte has a criminal background. Utpal Parrikar, an engineer, says he is betting his political career on this election.
BJP is facing another major rebellion with Laxmikant Parsekar quitting the party and filing his nomination as an Independent candidate. His claim for a BJP ticket was rejected in favour of sitting MLA Dayanand Sopte, who had defected from the Congress in 2019.
The former chief minister says forming a BJP government in 2017 was a bad idea. “I had told the party that we didn’t have people’s mandate. We shouldn’t form the government. If Congress had formed the government, it would have collapsed in one year and then we could have gone for re-elections,” he claims.
Like former BJP minister and now Calangute candidate, Michael Lobo, Parsekar too believes that the BJP’s style of functioning has changed post Manohar Parrikar.
“Leaders don’t want people in the party who challenge their opinion. They want people who agree with them. Earlier, that was not the case. When Manohar Parrikar was CM, we used to discuss and deliberate on various issues and then take decisions. But that has changed. Outsiders dominate the party,” he said.
The February 14 polls in Goa will see as many as five couples testing their electoral luck. Of these, the wives of two MLAs are fighting on the BJP ticket, while one is fighting as an Independent against the BJP candidate.
Health Minister Vishwajit Rane’s wife Deviya has filed her nomination from Poriem constituency as BJP candidate. The seat is a family bastion and was represented by her father-in-law and former chief minister Pratapsinh Raoji Rane.
Ironically, Savitri Kavlekar, wife of deputy chief minister Chandrakant Babu Kavlekar, is contesting as a rebel from Sanvordem and the BJP has not been able to get her husband to convince her to back out. “The lady appears to be using photographs of her husband, a BJP candidate from Quepem in her campaign and there is not a word being uttered,” quipped Dr. Manoj Kamat, a political observer.
“There is a clear absence of standards. Family politics and ticket distribution by the BJP show how uneven the rules of the game are. Where is the party with a difference? What is the message you are giving to the people?” he wondered aloud.
(This article was first published in National Herald on Sunday)
