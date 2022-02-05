Goa: BJP going all out to salvage what it can, contesting all seats and fielding 'strong' candidates

For the first time since 1994 when late Manohar Parrikar became an MLA, BJP is contesting all the 40 assembly seats. For the first time it has fielded 12 Catholic Christian candidates, fielded two sitting MLAs and their spouses, denied ticket to a former chief minister and to the sons of Parrikar and Union Minister Shripad Naik, two of its tallest leaders in the state.

BJP, fighting an anti-incumbency wave, had acquired 15 Catholic MLAs in its previous term, following defections from the Congress. They include Glen Ticlo (Aldona), Joshua D’Souza (Mapusa) and Joseph Sequiera (Calangute), Atanasio Babush Monserrate (Panaji), Jeniffer Monserrate (Taleigao), Mauvin Godhinho (Dabolim) and Clafasio Dias (Cuncolim) among others.

Back in 1989, the party had fielded just 12 candidates in the house of 40, including Manohar Parrikar and Union MoS for tourism, Shripad Naik. Both were instrumental in building the party from scratch along with former CM Laxmikant Parsekar, present Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Arlekar and others.

In Panaji, Utpal Parrikar has rebelled, while Siddesh Shripad Naik protested publicly before taking up an organisational role as secretary in the party. An aspirant for the Cumbarjua seat, Siddesh will now handle affairs of the Vasco constituency. The Cumbarjua seat has gone to Janita Madkaikar, wife of the sitting MLA Pandurang Madkaikar.

In Panaji Utpal Parrikar, the elder son of Manohar Parrikar, said he expected support from one-time workers of his father from the BJP and points out that the BJP nominee Babush Monseratte has a criminal background. Utpal Parrikar, an engineer, says he is betting his political career on this election.