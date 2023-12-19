In photos: Amid the suspension of 141 Opposition MPs from Parliament, INDIA bloc meets in Delhi
Attended by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, the fourth meeting of INDIA bloc was held in Delhi's Ashoka Hotel on Tuesday
;
Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc met on 6 December to chalk out a strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Also Read: The odds before the INDIA alliance
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines