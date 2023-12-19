POLITICS

In photos: Amid the suspension of 141 Opposition MPs from Parliament, INDIA bloc meets in Delhi

Attended by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, the fourth meeting of INDIA bloc was held in Delhi's Ashoka Hotel on Tuesday

INDIA alliance party leaders meet in Delhi (Photo: Congress)
NH Political Bureau

Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc met on 6 December to chalk out a strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

RJD chief Lalu Parasad Yadav (right), despite poor health, attended the meeting
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, who is considered one of the main the architects of the India bloc, attended the meeting. He was accompanied by his deputy, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (right) at the meeting
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (left) and Mallikarjun Kharge having a discussion during the meeting
DMK chief and Tamilnadu chief minister MK Stalin (middle) with Sonia Gandhi
Jammu and Kashmir based parties NC and PDP attended the meeting. Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah (pictured left) and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti attended the meeting
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (right) talking to Rahul Gandhi

