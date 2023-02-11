Mallikarjun Kharge to launch 'Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan' in J’khand on Saturday

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will visit Jharkhand on Saturday and launch the state unit’s ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ mass outreach programme, a party leader said on Friday.

He will roll out the 60-day ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ (Join Hands Together) campaign from the Gumani Ground in Pakur assembly constituency in Sahebganj district, around 400 km from state capital Ranchi.

Party workers will conduct a door-to-door visit during the campaign, which will “expose the BJP-led central government’s anti-people policies”, Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur told PTI.