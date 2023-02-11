No freedom of speech inside or outside Parliament: Kharge

Hitting out at the BJP-led government at the Centre, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday alleged there was no freedom of speech in the country.



Addressing a rally in Jharkhand's Sahebganj district, Kharge expressed anguish, claiming that parts of his speech in Parliament were expunged.

"There is neither freedom of speech inside Parliament, nor outside...Those who dare to speak up are put behind bars," he alleged.



He said the BJP came to power in 2014 with the promise to stem inflation, but the price of essential commodities and poverty are on the rise ever since it came to power.



Kharge said that it was the Congress that developed the infrastructure of the country and fought for India's freedom.