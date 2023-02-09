Opposition attacks PM for 'not giving answers' on Adani issue

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh described the prime minister's reply in Parliament as diversionary and said there was not even a word on his "links" with his "favourite businessman".

Trinamool Congress's (TMC) leader in the Lok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay said the prime minister should clearly make a statement assuring the depositors of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and State Bank of India (SBI) that their money is in safe hands.

"It is a fact that money has gone to Adani from them (LIC and SBI) and people were waiting for a reply to get an assurance from the prime minister but sadly, it did not come," Bandyopadhyay told reporters outside Parliament after Modi's address.

Referring to the Adani-Hindenburg issue, Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) Harsimrat Kaur Badal said "the elephant in the room" was not addressed by the government.

"It is very obvious what is on the minds of people and every member of the House, but it was not addressed. Some issues were raised and the nation deserves a reply. It is people's money that is involved and we have to make sure that the people get the answers to the questions that are arising," she said.

Gandhi said it was clear that Modi was protecting Adani as he did not order an inquiry into the allegations levelled against the industrialist by US-based short-selling firm Hindenburg Research.

Talking to reporters outside Parliament after Modi's address, the Congress leader said the prime minister did not answer the questions he had posed to him.

"I am not satisfied, but it reveals the truth. There was no talk of an inquiry. If he is not a friend (of Adani), he should have agreed to an inquiry. There was no probe into shell companies in the defence sector and benami money is changing hands, but the prime minister did not say anything on that.

"It is clear that the prime minister is protecting him (Adani)," Gandhi said.

"He is surely trying to protect him and I understand this and there are reasons for it," he added.