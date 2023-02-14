PM Modi will be forced to face the power of truth: Rahul

Gandhi had attended a public meeting in his constituency Wayanad on Monday where he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the last person he would be scared of.



"It doesn't matter if he has all the agencies with him, because the truth is not with him. One day he will have to face the truth," Rahul Gandhi said.



At the public meeting, the Congress leader distributed keys of newly-built homes by the party in his constituency to 25 beneficiaries.



Rahul Gandhi used the latter part of his speech to take on Modi, saying that he spoke at length in Parliament about Modi's equation with Gautam Adani, but the PM didn't reply to any question.



"The truth will always come out," he said.