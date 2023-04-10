Ram Navami: Fact-finding team calls for NIA probe, stopped from visiting violence-hit areas

The members of a fact-finding team of Delhi-based NGO "Fact Finding Committee on Human Rights Violation" on Sunday evening said that the clashes over Ram Navami processions in West Bengal's Howrah and Hooghly districts call for an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).



After being restricted by police on Sunday afternoon from going to Shibpur and Kazipara in Howrah, where clashes broke out over Ram Navami processions on March 30 and continued till the next day, the members of the fact-finding team came back to Kolkata.



"Despite being restricted in reaching the troubled spots in Howrah district on Sunday and to Rishra in Hooghly district on Saturday, we were able to somehow interact with some of the local people. What we heard from them is quite shameful. There were not adequate police forces when the trouble broke out in these pockets. The administration is playing the 'me & you' game. This is a perfect case for a NIA-level probes. At the same time, central armed forces personnel should also be deployed there," a team member said.