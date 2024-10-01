‘Teach a lesson’ to those who snatched statehood from J&K people: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday, 1 October, urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to vote in large numbers in the third and final phase of the assembly polls in the union territory and "teach a lesson" to those who snatched statehood from them.

Voting for the third phase is underway in 40 seats across seven districts, including the winter capital Jammu. More than 39.18 lakh eligible voters are set to decide the fate of 415 candidates.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "As voting for the third phase of the Jammu and Kashmir elections commences, I urge the people in these 40 Assembly seats to exercise their Democratic rights in large numbers."

This is the final chance to "teach a lesson" to those who snatched statehood from the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress president said.

"Remember, that a single vote can change your destiny and usher in a brighter future, which secures your Constitutional rights," he said.