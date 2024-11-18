We will break 50 per cent cap on reservations: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, 18 November, promised to remove the 50 per cent cap on reservations and conduct a caste-based survey in the country.

“Caste census is the biggest issue before us and we will get it done; it is our central pillar,” Gandhi said at a press conference in Mumbai.

Gandhi described the 20 November Maharashtra Assembly elections as a battle of ideologies, and a fight between a few billionaires and the poor.