Meta appoints new India head for auto, D2C vertical

Meta on Thursday announced the appointment of Saugato Bhowmik as the Director of CPG, Auto and D2C industry vertical in India to lead the strategy and solutioning that is focused on the company's largest consumer goods and auto advertisers.



Saugato's appointment comes on the back of a series of senior leadership recruitments over the past few months across business, policy and partnerships, demonstrating the company's expanding charter and commitment to India. He will report to Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of Global Business Group at Meta in India.



"The consumer goods and auto industries in India are on the cusp of a massive transformation as they transition to online with businesses building new ways of reaching their customers," Srinivas, said in a statement.