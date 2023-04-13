Google rolls out app auto-archive tool to free 60% space on Android devices

Google has rolled out its much-awaited auto-archive feature on Android devices which will reduce storage taken by apps which are not frequently in use by nearly 60 per cent.

The auto-archive tool will help users automatically free up to nearly 60 per cent of an app's storage space, without removing the app presence or users' data from the device.



This will reduce unnecessary uninstalls and help users successfully install new apps, said Chang Liu and Lidia Gaymond, Product Managers, Google Play.