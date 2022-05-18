India facing acute talent shortage for new-age tech like 5G

India faced an acute talent demand-supply gap of 28 per cent in 2021 for jobs in new-age technologies amid the demand of nearly 1.5 lakh jobs in areas like 5G, Cloud computing, AI/Big Data analytics, IoT, mobile app development and robotic process automation, a new report showed on Wednesday.



The talent demand supply gap will continue to widen with the advent of 5G and allied technologies rollout, according to the report by the Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC), as Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated an indigenous 5G Test Bed, in the form of 5Gi, to the nation on Tuesday.



"A deeper look at the technological changes, along with proper skilling, will prepare the workforce of the future. We hope to address policy issues like low penetration of broadband and the industry needs to proliferate at a CAGR of 30-40 per cent in order to create a phenomenal number of jobs," said K. Rajaraman, Secretary, Department of Telecommunication (DoT).