Musk’s X removes most pictures, links tweeted before Dec 2014

X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday removed most pictures and linked tweeted before December 2014, amid speculations that it could be a cost-cutting move by its owner Elon Musk.

However, there is also a possibility of a technical glitch as actual content posted hasn’t been deleted.

Several users complained their tweets published prior to December 2014 were not visible anymore.

“Twitter has now removed all media posted before 2014. Thats -- so far -- almost a decade of pictures and videos from the early 2000s removed from the service,” Tom Coates posted on X.com.

Screenshot of a famous tweet by Ellen DeGeneres taken during the 2014 Academy Awards ceremony in the crowd with various celebrities like Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence also went missing from het tweet.