Brazil, Argentina to replay suspended World Cup qualifier

The suspended World Cup qualifier between South American rivals Brazil and Argentina will be replayed, world football governing body FIFA has said.



The match in Sao Paulo last September was halted shortly after kick-off when Brazilian health officials walked onto the pitch to object to the participation of four Argentina players for allegedly breaching COVID-19 protocols.



"After a thorough investigation of the various factual elements and in light of the applicable regulations, the FIFA disciplinary committee has decided that the match should be replayed on a date and at a location to be decided by FIFA," it said in a statement on Monday evening.