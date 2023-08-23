Legendary Zimbabwe cricketer Heath Streak dies at 49

Legendary Zimbabwe cricketer Heath Streak died on Tuesday after fighting a prolonged battle with cancer at the age of 49, reports said.

However, there has been no official statement from Streak's family yet.

It was reported that Streak was undergoing treatment in South Africa after being diagnosed with what friends and close ones described as colon and liver cancer.

Cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin, Henry Olonga and Sean Williams took to social media platform X to express their grief and pass on condolences.